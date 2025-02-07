New Sheffield Wednesday squad numbers confirmed as Owls pair await debuts

Sheffield Wednesday have confirmed which squad numbers new signings, Ibrahim Cissoko and Ryo Hatsuse, will wear this season.

The pair were both signed over the course of the last week, with Cissoko coming in on loan from Toulouse after his spell with Plymouth Argyle was cut short, while Hatsuse joined the Owls as a free agent following the expiration of his contract at Japanese outfit, Vissel Kobe.

Wednesdayites are excited to see both players in action for the first time after they joined Stuart Armstrong on the club’s list of new arrivals, however it remains to be seen if either of them are ready to jump straight into action like their Scottish teammate was able to do against Millwall.

Armstrong’s squad number was revealed when he was named in the squad against the Lions, but up until now there had been no word on what the two that followed him through the door at Hillsborough would have on their backs when they do take to the field.

That was cleared up today when the club announced that Cissoko would don the number 16 in the 2024/25 campaign, while Hatsuse’s will be 28. The only number available from 1-11 was the 7 last worn by Mallik Wilks, however neither fresh face has gone for that one.

It’s expected that Hatsuse filled the last spot on the Owls’ 25-man squad list for this season, leaving no space open for any new signings unless they’re free agents and under 21, however if any senior members of the current side were left off then their may be space for more to come on board.

