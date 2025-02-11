Sheffield Wednesday squad list reveal confirms big names left out by Danny Röhl

Sheffield Wednesday’s squad list for the remainder of the season has been confirmed by the English Football League - and some big names have been left off it.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday had to submit their list within 24 hours of the transfer window closing last week, with the EFL then having a week to publish it alongside their counterparts in the Championship, League One and League Two.

Danny Röhl explained to The Star recently that they had left people off the list at this point in time, and though he wouldn’t reveal who, the names have now been revealed by the league. Akin Famewo, Ben Hamer and Dominic Iorfa have all missed out.

Here’s the full list of registered players:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart Armstrong, Barry Bannan, James Beadle, Di’Shon Bernard, Nathaniel Chalobah, Shea Charles, Ibrahim Cissoko, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Svante Ingelsson, Marvin Johnson, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe, Max Lowe, Anthony Musaba, Liam Palmer, Callum Paterson, Michael Smith, Ike Ugbo, Pol Valentin, Yan Valery, Josh Windass.

The final squad list deadline for the teams in the EFL is set for 5pm on the fourth Thursday in March, with regulations stating that ‘any new registration or transfer of a player’ after that would leave them ineligible for the remaining fixtures. However it’s understood that players currently on the Owls’ books are not affected by that - as long as there is space left on the 25-man list.

If the 25-man registered squad is full by the deadline on March 27th then there will be no space for manoeuvring – even for players already at the club – but leaving spots open means that any of those currently left off can be added as late into the season as Wednesday want.

Wednesday may well be in the market for a free agent signing depending on the severity of Di’Shon Bernard’s injury from the weekend, however Röhl is more likely to wait on the return of one of his injured defenders rather than having to try and get an unknown quantity up to speed at S6.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s also worth noting that, as previously reported, players who were U21 at the start of the season don’t need to be registered alongside the others, meaning that there is no reason for concern at the absence of players such as Djeidi Gassama, Pierce Charles, Gabriel Otegbayo and Charlie McNeill.