Sheffield Wednesday will be pushed to the limit this season, especially given the nature of their threadbare squad at Hillsborough.

Henrik Pedersen has been left with a very small group of senior players to pick from as the Owls look to navigate an already difficult 2025/26, with the financial handling of things by Dejphon Chansiri leaving the club hamstrung in their attempts to sign new players. Ethan Horvath came in as an emergency goalkeeper loan and Harry Amass joined because Manchester United decided to pay for everything so that he could join on loan - they were the only two to come in.

On the flip side they’ve lost all of last season’s top scorers and sold the likes of Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama on the cheap, leaving the Dane to call upon many of the club’s academy players in order to fill a matchday squad, and using them as the starting XI for Carabao Cup matches.

“It doesn’t feel sustainable...”

Speaking on this week’s episode of All Wednesday, our Owls writer, Alex Miller, gave his thoughts as part of a Q&A that covered a whole host of SWFC topics.

“You see what’s happened so far this season,” he said. “With the starting line-up there’s been a tweak here and there, and there has been an injury or two, but they’re basically being flogged. The subs are being made late on, with whoever is the odd man out in terms of a senior player, and then Henrik’s left with kids on the bench.

“It doesn’t feel sustainable to me over the course of a 46-game season, and Henrik has more or less said so himself. Harry Amass has come in, and players like Reece Johnson, Jarvis Thornton, Ernie Weaver have impressed, and there are others. And they will play Championship football this season.”

You can check out a clip of the show at the top of the page, or tune in for the whole thing in the video below:

A Sheffield Wednesday Q&A - your questions answered

Thanks for watching, and join us next week for another episode!

