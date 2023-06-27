An ex-pat newspaper seems to have leaked yet-to-be-confirmed details of Sheffield Wednesday’s plans for a warm weather pre-season training camp, along with those of 13 other British clubs.

English-speaking outlet The Leader have reported that Wednesday will make the trip to Spain to make use of facilities at the Pinatarense Sports Centre in Murcia in July, with a host of clubs doing the same in what will be a typically busy period for the coveted complex.

The report claims five Championship clubs - Swansea City, Millwall, Birmingham City, Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United - will make the trip though at differing times, as well as three from League One - Port Vale, Lincoln City and Oxford United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three League Two clubs will also be based at the complex in July - Bradford City, Salford City and Stockport County, as well as Gibraltan side Bruno’s Magpies. Premier League giants Arsenal have booked the facility for use by their youth teams.

While it is important to stress that beyond three pre-season friendlies no pre-season plans have been confirmed by Wednesday and that it’s possible any plans put in place prior to the departure of Darren Moore could well be subject to change, it’s reported that the Owls will make Murcia their base.

It is not yet known whether supporters will be able to attend matches.

There is no mention of any friendlies scheduled during Wednesday’s time in Spain. Derby County and Preston North End are reported to be scheduled to play matches at the Pinatar Arena though won’t base their training there, with any official run-outs to be ‘announced soon’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The facility has played host to a recent spate of youth international matches and is a reglar haunt for some of England’s biggest clubs. In November it hosted England Women international matches.