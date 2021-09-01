But what did happen was fairly momentous, you’d feel, for everything that could happen next. There are 122 days until January 1 and save for the possible signing of free agents – of which, to be fair, there are many still knocking about – this is what third tier clubs are left to work with until then at least.

The bulk of Sheffield Wednesday business was done early, much earlier than has become tradition at the club, though they were able to spring a surprise in the form of Saido Berahino’s return to English shores after two years in Belgium. What comes of that will be fascinating.

Elsewhere in the division there was last-gasp drama as the Owls’ South Yorkshire neighbours Doncaster Rovers missed out on a key addition because they were sent the wrong paperwork by Sunderland.

Aiden O'Brien was set for a deadline day switch to Doncaster Rovers.. before a paperwork error quashed the move.

They had tried to bring in Aiden O’Brien on loan from the Mackems having seen primary target Will Grigg choose Rotherham United. But as reported by our sister title Doncaster Free Press, Sunderland inadvertently sent the wrong form for O’Brien to sign in order to process the move.

And by the time the issue had been rectified, the deadline for the submission of the correct paperwork had passed.

Up at Sunderland, Lee Johnson was able to complete a pair of the more eye-catching signings of the window as young Germans Ron-Thorben Hoffmann and Leon Dajaku joined from European giants Bayern Munich.

Hoffmann is a goalkeeper who played for the German youth ranks while Dajaku has played a handful of times for the Bayern first team. Sunderland have an option to buy on both.

There was no slowing down in momentum down at ambitious Ipswich, who made Egypt international Sam Morsy their 20th signing of the window after that of Kosovan international Bersant Celina.

The switch reunited Morsy with Paul Cook, who made him captain of his Chesterfield and Wigan Athletic sides.