Sheffield Wednesday snap up Wolverhampton Wanderers defender Dominic Iorfa

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers full-back Dominic Iorfa.

The 23-year-old, who has been at Molineux for eight years, underwent a medical this afternoon and has joined the Owls for an undisclosed fee.

England Under-21 international Iorfa has not played for Wolves since May 2017. He spent last season on loan at Ipswich Town. Iorfa, who can also operate at centre-half, has been playing regularly for Wolves' U23 side this season.

Iorfa will provide competition to Liam Palmer and Ash Baker in the right-back position.