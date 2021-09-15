But the mood around the club has cooled as much as the weather since, with back-to-back defeats having collided with a week off due to international call-ups to sit Wednesday in 12th place, a placing nobody at the club are concerning themselves with at such an early stage in the season.

It’s been suggested, though, that little aspects of what has gone wrong in each game will need to be ironed out quicksharp.

“The defeat doesn't give me alarm bells,” Owls boss Darren Moore said after defeat at Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore had some stern words for his players after the game.

“I look at the goals that we concede. When I analyse them, they were more mental in terms of concentration and we will put that right.

“In terms of the manner of the defeat, did we get played off the park? Do we feel at long stages that we weren't in the game? No.

“We were in it until they put the icing on it with the third goal and we were very much in the game. What we have to do from a team point of view is stay on top of our game.

“We have shown signs this season of what this team can get to.”

It’s a similar summary to those often offered-up by his predecessors at Hillsborough, Tony Pulis and Garry Monk, who admitted to all-too-regular lapses of concentration in defence.

It seems to be a blip rather than a major concern. Heading into Morecambe they were yet to concede and have six clean sheets in eight matches this campaign, an impressive defensive effort they will be keen to recapture sooner rather than later.

“If you are not quite ready and at it, you have seen what can happen in this league,” Moore said.

“I think it serves as a good reminder for us early in the season that if you are not on top of your game what types of results you can expect.