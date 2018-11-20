Sheffield Wednesday: Sky Sports host says Owls could be forced to cash in on star assets in January window

Former Sheffield Wednesday man David Prutton says the Owls face a potentially crucial January.

Prutton, who now anchors Sky Sports' coverage of the Championship, says that Jos Luhukay's side may have to consider cashing in on their star assets if the club is not in the play-off picture at the turn of the year.

Wednesday are currently 17th - eight points off the play-offs - and Prutton says that other clubs could come sniffing for the Owls' star players once the transfer window opens.

"There's undoubted talent in the squad," Prutton told the Star.

"But I'd be wary, come January, of a couple of players especially if the club is still treading water.

"If they are mindful of their position in the league (In January) and not necessarily looking over their shoulders, then the club will need to make sure they can hold on to their stars - the likes of Adam Reach and Barry Bannan.”

Prutton added that although it would be a monumental blow to lose Bannan or Reach, the funds obtained could help freshen up the squad at Hillsborough.

"Perhaps if there is money there they can freshen up the squad,” he added.

"Sometimes it's not a bad thing.

"It's about getting the right characters into the squad.

"I think it's a big month for Wednesday in January, with regards to who comes in and who goes out."

