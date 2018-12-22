Sheffield Wednesday skipper Tom Lees under no illusions as Owls get set for Preston North End test

Have your say

Captain Tom Lees says he and his Sheffield Wednesday colleagues need to earn their stripes and put in a "proper" performance against Preston.

The Owls enter the Hillsborough clash without a manager following the dramatic departure of Jos Luhukay.

Owls' skipper Tom Lees........Pic Steve Ellis

Lees, speaking before the Dutchman's exit was announced, says the busy festive period is the perfect time to bring to a halt the club's wretched run.

Wednesday have won just once in their last ten outings - and Lees wants today to be the day when the players turn it around.

"It’s vital we win," Lees admitted.

"We are at home, the start of the Christmas period, and we need to get a result.

"We desperately need something, with our position in the league, and our run of form.

"Now you see proper players.

"It’s easy to play when you are winning - I think people really earn their coin at times like this."