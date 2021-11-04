Sheffield Wednesday skipper Barry Bannan throws social media hint on injury concern

The Owls captain, who has contributed a goal and three assists to his side’s promotion effort so far this season, earned praise for his leadership and performance in Tuesday evening’s 3-0 win over Sunderland.

Bannan’s evening ended early, however, when he hobbled off in the second half having taken a knock to his ankle. He was later spotted walking in some discomfort as he left the ground.

Wednesday boss Darren Moore admitted he was unsure of the Scot’s condition when speaking to the press after the match but indications are that the midfielder has recovered well if his social media activity is anything to go by.

Bannan posted on Instagram to indicate his fitness and has also ‘liked’ Twitter posts suggesting his injury wasn’t as feared.

Speaking after the Sunderland win, Moore paid testament to his skipper’s efforts.

“He lead the troops well and had wonderful discipline,” he said.

“With the injuries we have, he’s played a different role but he has been absolutely exceptional. We know the ability he has got but it is his discipline for the team.

“We have been working on it with him in training. He has had to do a different job for the team.”