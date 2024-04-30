Watch more of our videos on Shots!

But there’s a sizeable ‘if’.

The Owls are looking ahead to the prospect of a remarkable great escape in a relegation battle that has seen them battle back from the worst-ever start to a Championship campaign to needing just a point from their final match at Sunderland to secure safety.

It’s a resurgence inspired by the appointment of Danny Röhl in October, the German coach picking up a side hapless and winless before inspirng a turnaround that sees them among the most prolific points-getters in the division since the first months of his campaign. It’s set tongues wagging as to the potential of a Sheffield Wednesday built in Röhl’s image - and whether the impressive 35-year-old could even go on to become the man that takes the Owls to the Premier League they fell out of 24 years ago.

But Röhl has made no secret of his need to see changes both on the field and off it. Talks planned with Owls owner Dejphon Chansiri in the coming weeks appear to be crucial in terms of the German coach’s future at S6 and with admiring eyes developing elsewhere there is a growing nervousness as to what the future looks like in the Hillsborough dugout. Röhl is understood to be under contract at S6 until the summer of 2025.

Wednesday players have been unanimous in their praise for their manager’s steering of their unlikely survival bid, among them club captain Bannan, who earlier this season described him as the best manager he’s worked under. Speaking exclusively to The Star at The Star Sports Awards earlier this week, his admiration for Röhl’s outlook on football was made clear.

“He's been brilliant,” Bannan said. “Last season we focused on the other team maybe a bit too much which then in some games affected our own performances as a team. This manager is so confident in his style and his ability that he believes if we play his way we can win the game no matter who we play against. When you get someone come in and speak like that, it's hard not to follow.

“Everybody in football growing up as a kid wants to attack, wants to score goals, wants to play in the front foot. When you get a manager on that page it's a breath of fresh air. His philosophy on football is amazing; front foot, pressing, high intensity. As fans that's what they want to see as well.”

Reports have linked Röhl with interest from Championship rivals Sunderland. The Star understands there are further admirers. The scale of his impact in his first managerial role is proven in the fact Wednesday sit on the edge of the play-off places in tables taken since his arrival.

Bannan, who took home The Star’s Owls player of the year trophy from the awards night on Tuesday evening, believes Wednesday can embark a promotion charge if they can do the business at Sunderland this weekend - and if the club can provide their manager with the assurances he needs stay on and to build something special at S6.

“He's a top manager and everybody is starting to notice that now,” Bannan said. “He's just starting out in his adventure so he's only going to get better, from experience you get better as you get older and you learn from different things. No doubt he'll look at times this season where maybe he's gone wrong and you've got to learn from that. He'll be even better next season.