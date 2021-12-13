A 2-0 win at Crewe Alexandra extended a run of 12 League One matches without a defeat and kept them within five points of the automatic promotion places.

Among the stars of the win was Bailey Peacock-Farrell for an international class double save just before half-time, in doing so saving his fourth penalty of the season.

He is one of six loan players in Darren Moore’s squad, all of whom are subject to a possible recall during the January transfer window.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Moore has previously spoken of his hope of keeping the likes of Peacock-Farrell, Lewis Wing, Theo Corbeanu, Florian Kamberi and Olamide Shodipo. Lewis Gibson’s situation will be reviewed as his comeback from injury goes on at Everton.

Speaking after their win at Crewe, Wednesday captain Barry Bannan spoke of his hope that the squad is kept together but admitted nothing is certain going into the new year.

“They’re big parts of the team at the minute, especially the goalie, he’s been brilliant,” Bannan said. “But with good performances comes interest from other places, we’re not stupid.

“I’d like to think that they’re enjoying themselves here, we’ve a massive following every week and we’re winning games. It would be daft for them to leave.

Barry Bannan hopes Sheffield Wednesday can keep hold of the likes of Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the forthcoming January transfer window.

“You never know what happens in football, we don’t know what could be round the corner. But me, personally, speaking on behalf of the boys in there we’d like to keep the ones that we’ve got and push for winning the league.”

On Wednesday’s bubbling momentum, the Scot said: “We said after a good point at Portsmouth on Tuesday night that we needed to come and capitalise on it and get three points today.

“Obviously we would have liked to win against Portsmouth but in the end it was a good battling point with ten men at a tough place to go.