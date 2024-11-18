Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s summer signing, Nathaniel Chalobah, stepped up his return to action for the Owls in a dramatic win on Monday.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls took on Burnley at Middlewood Road as they looked to get back to winning ways after drawing 1-1 with Millwall in their last outing, and the 29-year-old was handed a starting berth by Andy Holdsworth for the latest stage of his comeback.

Chalobah has endured a difficult start to life with Wednesday since joining Danny Röhl’s ranks at the start of the campaign, and is yet to make his Championship debut in Owls colours after suffering an injury setback in August following their Carabao Cup win over Grimsby Town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, though, he looks to be getting nearer to where he needs to be, and was given the first 45 minutes of the U21s clash with the Clarets in S6, suggesting that he’s on the brink of being able to start trying to force his way into Röhl’s first team plans as we approach the end of 2023.

It was a late show from Holdsworth’s boys at the Owls training ground, too, with the young Wednesday side having to come from behind to secure a 3-2 win. It was Devlan Moses who first got things level, popping up with around 70 minutes on the clock to make it 1-1, and they thought they’d won it less than 10 minutes later when Rio Shipston - also in the process of getting up to speed after injury - gave the hosts the lead.

Unfortunately, however, that didn’t last too long as the visitors once more got on the scoresheet with an equaliser of their own, but Moses was again the hero as he finished from close range to grab a late victory for the home side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, it’s also been confirmed that Wednesday’s U18s will take on Bristol City in the third round of this year’s FA Youth Cup, with the details of the tie yet to be announced. All that is known is that it will be the Robins at home, and that the game must be completed by December 14th.