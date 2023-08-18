A debut and stars left waiting - Could this gallery be the Sheffield Wednesday side for visit of Preston North End?
It seems that every single Sheffield Wednesday position is a point of debate at the minute as Xisco’s new-look Owls prepare to welcome Preston Noth End to Hillsborough this weekend.
Wednesday are looking to get their first point on the board at S6 after defeats to Southampton and Hull City, winding their way through the early stages of a switch to a new way of doing things after a delayed switch-up in pre-season.
There are questions over the match condition of the likes of Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and George Byers, while it could be that Xisco looks to switch it up after a well below-par second half at the MKM Stadium - or seeks to build some consistency in selection.
Here’s our stab in the dark at what the side could be as Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites come to S6.