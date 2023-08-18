It seems that every single Sheffield Wednesday position is a point of debate at the minute as Xisco’s new-look Owls prepare to welcome Preston Noth End to Hillsborough this weekend.

Wednesday are looking to get their first point on the board at S6 after defeats to Southampton and Hull City, winding their way through the early stages of a switch to a new way of doing things after a delayed switch-up in pre-season.

There are questions over the match condition of the likes of Barry Bannan, Liam Palmer and George Byers, while it could be that Xisco looks to switch it up after a well below-par second half at the MKM Stadium - or seeks to build some consistency in selection.

Here’s our stab in the dark at what the side could be as Ryan Lowe’s Lilywhites come to S6.

GK - Devis Vasquez Shipped four goals on league debut at Hull City, a performance that said more about the team's defending then its goalkeeping. Xisco has maintained that his goalkeepers will be rotated, which could allow Cameron Dawson back in. One of many positions that remain to be seen.

RB - Callum Paterson Last week, versatile tour de force Paterson made clear all indications he'd had were that he'd play the majority of his football this season at right-back - and promptly played right midfield! There are a few options on the right of defence and you'd expect Liam Palmer to come in at some point when his match fitness returns.

CB - Bambo Diaby The big man has had an up-and-down start to life at S6 but has had moments of authority. There are a few ways the defence could roll out - Xisco even mentioned consideration to going back to a back three.