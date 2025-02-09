Sheffield Wednesday show encouraging attribute despite West Brom gut-punch

Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Röhl spoke glowingly on his side’s adaptability after the Owls grappled back a foothold in the game before falling to last-gasp defeat at West Bromwich Albion, reports Fin Tait.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A chastening first half saw the home side take 66 per cent possession and launch eight shots to Wednesday’s three in a one-sided opening 45 minutes. The Owls have been praised for their ability to regain momentum in matches they have been second-best in and though the result ultimately went against them, Saturday’s clash was a further example.

An injury late in that first half for Di’Shon Bernard brought Marvin Johnson into the game, with Max Lowe moving over to fill the gap at centre back and Johnson slotting into left back. Following the double introduction of Pol Valentin and Svante Ingelsson and a switch in system 10 minutes into the second half, Wednesday began to pick pockets of momentum and find footholds in the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Röhl’s first planned substitutions came in the 54th minute, when Nathaniel Chalobah and Stuart Armstrong made way for Pol Valentin and Svante Ingelsson. These changes couldn't prevent the hosts scoring before the Owls, though the Baggies’ first half onslaught was evened-out and the away side came within 90 seconds of leaving The Hawthorns with what would have been an impressive away point.

“We looked at how we want to be building up and how we want to press,” said Röhl: “For me it was important to carry on in the second-half for the first five or 10 minutes to see what happens. It was clear to bring some players in to change the shape. You see my team is always able to change something during the game and this is fantastic to see. We have a big self-confidence that we can make a good impact.”

Yan Valery and Michael Smith would also make way for Ike Ugbo and Callum Paterson in the 86th minute. A nicely nodded on header from Paterson would release Ugbo in the dying minutes of regulation time, but ex-owl Joe Wildsmith got down well to keep out the Canadian and continue his goal drought. Paterson was the man who brought the Owls level late on, extending the Owls’ record as the Championship side with the most goals by substitutes.

With Bernard’s injury to consider alongside the likely continued absence of captain Barry Bannan, the Owls make the long trip to Swansea City for a Wednesday evening clash for which Röhl has plenty to consider.