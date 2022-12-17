News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday shock XI named as Darren Moore makes huge call for Oxford United clash

Sheffield Wednesday have made a shock change to their starting XI for the game against Oxford United.

By Joe Crann
3 minutes ago
Updated 17th Dec 2022, 2:05pm

The Owls came in for criticism last weekend as they narrowly escaped with a point away at Exeter City, and in response there have been a number of changes made by Darren Moore as they play host to the U’s at Hillsborough this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday:

Cameron Dawson, Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Mark McGuiness, Reece James, Marvin Johnson, Tyreeq Bakinson, Will Vaulks, Josh Windass, Lee Gregory, Callum Paterson.

Oxford United:

Simon Eastwood, Djavan Anderson, Sam Long, Stuart Findlay, Ciaron Brown, Lewis Bate, Marcus McGuane, Cameron Brannagan, Marcus Browne, Matty Taylor, Billy Bodin.

Wednesday could go top of League One today, but are reliant on Ipswich Town losing if they're going to climb to to summit in time for Christmas.

Cameron Dawson has been given a surprise start for Sheffield Wednesday.
