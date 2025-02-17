Swansea City have fired their manager, Luke Williams, after a horror month that saw them lose to both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swans have won just one of their last nine Championship fixtures and now find themselves 17th in the table, with the Blades and Owls both beating them on their own patch in Wales over the last few weeks. A 3-1 defeat to Stoke City over the weekend proved to be the final straw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Swansea City can confirm the club has parted ways with head coach Luke Williams,” a club statement read this evening. “Assistant head coach Ryan Harley and first-team coach analyst George Lawtey have also left the club with immediate effect.

“Assistant head coach Alan Sheehan will assume the role of caretaker head coach on an interim basis. Alan’s coaching staff will also include Martyn Margetson and Kris O'Leary. The process to appoint a new head coach is already under way, and the club will update supporters on an appointment in due course... Everyone at Swansea City thanks Luke, Ryan and George for their contribution to the club, and wish them well.”

Meanwhile, the club’s chairman, Andy Coleman, said, “This was a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly. Luke has led the club through some challenging periods and we appreciate his hard work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am aware of the effort he and his staff have put in throughout the last 13 months for Swansea City. I want to personally thank Luke, Ryan and George for their dedication and the sacrifices they have made on behalf of the club.

“Unfortunately, since the turn of the year our performances and results have not been of the standard required at this level. Ultimately, that has led us to conclude a change is required in order to bring about an improvement in our showings on the pitch.

“We will keep supporters informed of developments when we are in a position to announce a new head coach, while Alan, his staff and our squad focus on our upcoming fixtures.”