Sheffield Wednesday’s first derby dates in over five years have been confirmed after the release of the EFL fixtures for the 2024/25 season.

The Owls will of course compete in the Championship after a historic survival mission was capped in excellent form - and plans are moving with regard to ensuring their summer transfer activity allows them to challenge further towards Danny Röhl’s suggestion of a top 10 finish.

Their opening day outing this season will be at home to old foes Plymouth Argyle on Sunday August 11 - a primetime television outing brought about by new Sky TV broadcast schedules - with the match to kick-off at 4pm. The Pilgrims finished one place below the Owls and narrowly avoided relegation last season.

The Owls’ first away clash will come the following weekend as they make the trip to Sunderland - the site of a final day win that kept them up last time out - on August 11.

The ones all Sheffield football fans will look out for is the two Steel City derby fixtures. Subject to change at the whim of television, these are scheduled for Saturday November 9 at Bramall Lane, followed by Wednesday’s home clash on March 15. Further Yorkshire derby clashes against Leeds United will take place at S6 on August 24 and at Elland Road on January 18.