Anyone who watched the bulk of Shea Charles’ loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday will not be surprised by reports he is something of a wanted man.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The talented young midfielder scored his first senior international goal in Northern Ireland’s 2-1 defeat in Denmark over the weekend, continuing the huge momentum built-up over the course of what was effectively his first week-in, week-out role as a starter at first team level. Charles was a standout performer in Wednesday’s season having arrived on loan from Southampton, re-signing in the January transfer window after he was recalled by the then-Premier League side.

The Owls’ rivals Sheffield United showed a desire to steal him across the city during the winter window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Manchester City academy graduate, the 21-year-old Saint played 44 times for the Owls across all competitions and left with a flurry of awards including the fan-voted Wednesday Player of the Year gong. Charles is contracted to St Mary’s until the summer of 2027 and as things stand, it’s broadly expected he’ll play a major part in their attempt to bounce back into the Premier League under new boss Will Still. Any notion of a Hillsborough return is remote.

Southampton loanee Shea Charles - fancied by Leeds United - won Sheffield Wednesday’s player of the year award for last season. | Steve Ellis

Such was the impression made during his season in South Yorkshire, Charles’ name was one repeatedly linked to interest from other clubs. West Ham United, Leicester City and Serie A outfit Atalanta were all named as potential suitors at stages of the campaign.

Now, a report from Mail Online suggests promoted Owls rivals Leeds United are among the midfielder’s growing list of admirers - though no firm moves to engage with Southampton over any deal are disclosed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s clear is that Charles got plenty out of his season at S6 and that his career is on a positive trajectory - be that with promotion-hunting Southampton or elsewhere if his growing list of admirers make a move. Wednesday, though, have struck a chord with him.

“I'll always have a special place for Wednesday,” he smiled. “I just hope the fans realise how much I love them and how much I've appreciated them through my time here. When I see anyone out at the shops or in the street they're always so complimentary and nice. I've absolutely loved it and I hope they do know that I love them as well.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Sheffield Wednesday direction remains hazy as Danny Röhl comments reiterate the obvious