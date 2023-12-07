Sheffield Wednesday set up behind closed doors friendly with Manchester United

Sheffield Wednesday’s U21s will get a serious test of their ability on Friday as they make the trip to Manchester United.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Holdsworth’s side have been in good form this season, and a 5-2 victory over Hull City in their last competitive outing means that they’re just six points off the Professional Development League leaders, Birmingham City, with two games in hand.

The U21s were due to face Wigan Athletic on Tuesday as they sought to close that gap, however the game was postponed earlier that day meaning that they were left without a league fixture this week. They will have a game to play, though.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s understood that Wednesday’s youngsters will make the trip to United’s famed Carrington training centre on Friday to take on a team of their Red Devil counterparts, and Holdsworth will be hoping that they can give a good account of themselves against one of the most respected youth academies in world football.

It remains to be seen which players will start in Lancashire, however the visitors’ captain, Sean Fusire, is out injured and there could be a return on the cards for Jay Glover following the end of his loan spell with Spennymoor Town.