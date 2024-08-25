Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out on striker target as goals hunt continues

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 25th Aug 2024
Sheffield Wednesday look to have missed out on the signing of Brighton & Hove Albion striker, Mark O’Mahoney, with the forward set to join a Championship rival.

The Star reported recently that the Owls had identified the 19-year-old as a target to bolster their frontline for the 2024/25 campaign, but they were always going to be in for a battle for his signature given how highly-rated the youngster has become.

Now it appears that they’ll need to look elsewhere for options up front, with The News stating that he has now passed a medical at Portsmouth ahead of a switch down south, however they have stated that the move will only be finalised after next week’s Carabao Cup game against Crawley Town.

The Republic of Ireland Under-21 international is reportedly in line to be involved in that second-round clash, and once it is over he will be given the green light to complete his move to Fratton Park. The transfer deadline will come at 11pm on Friday night.

Wednesday have been linked with a whole host of players this summer, signing 10 so far, and Danny Röhl is eager to both add to his group and trim down the squad before the window slams shut at the weekend - with the nearest deal believed to be that of Southampton midfielder, Shea Charles.

Saints manager, Russell Martin, did seem to confirm that the 20-year-old was on his way to Hillsborough, however The Star understands that - at the time of writing - the deal has yet to be completed. The hope, though, is that that transfer should get finished off imminently.

