Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out on former Manchester United defender

The Star revealed last week that Rotherham United defender Matt Olosunde was a player they were keeping close tabs on as they head towards the season opener on August 7.

The Philadelphia-born USA international is available on a free transfer, with his contract expiring in the coming days. He played 33 times for the Millers last season and can play both at right-back and at centre-half.

A deal for Olosunde was always going to be something of a stretch for Darren Moore’s men given the interest shown by several Championship clubs.

Sheffield Wednesday target Matt Olosunde has reportedly agreed a deal with Preston North End.

And it seems one of those Championship clubs has won the race for the signature of the former Manchester United youth prospect, with Football Insider reporting a deal has been agreed with Preston North End.

Frankie McAvoy’s Lancashire side are in need of a new right-back after selling Darnell Fisher to Middlesborough in January.