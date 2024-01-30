Sheffield Wednesday set to miss out on big-money target – reports

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Star reported on Monday that the Owls had submitted a final offer for the 22-year-old in their attempts to bring him on board at Hillsborough, however they faced competition from other clubs who are also keen on getting a deal done.

On Monday there was a new move from fellow Championship outfit, Blackburn Rovers, who decided to match the Owls’ seven-figure offer in terms of financial value, with Orlando City weighing up their options before making a decision on whether to accept any bid at all for the forward after he turned down their latest contract offer.

Now, as reported by journalist, Chris Wheatley, it has been suggested that it is Rovers that have won the race, with a deal with £2.3 million set to be completed before the deadline passes ‘if all goes to plan’. He stated that Blackburn offered a ‘more favourable payment schedule’.

It’s currently the early hours of the morning in both Florida and Cancun – where McGuire and his teammates are on a preseason camp – and there isn’t long left now to get a deal done as the United States international eyes a move overseas ahead of the 2024 Major League Soccer start.