It was reported by Talking Wolves founder, Dave Azzopardi, on Sunday that Wednesday were in for the young forward, saying that they were his ‘most likely’ destination after the decision was made to loan him out.

Now, with the first League One game of the season on the horizon, Corbeanu has been spotted in Sheffield and The Star understands he is close to completing his switch to S6 on loan for the 2021/22 campaign.

Azzopardi also gave a bit of insight into the 19-year-old, saying, “Corbeanu is a quick, tricky player who will benefit from consistent first team football. Winger but can also operate as a striker. In Wolves first team squads a number of times last season and made his first team debut v Spurs.”

Theo Corbeanu of Wolverhampton Wanderers is set to join Sheffield Wednesday on loan. (Photo by Jason Cairnduff - Pool/Getty Images)

With Wednesday closing in on a deal for Corbeanu to add to their attacking threat for the campaign ahead, Moore looks set to have another goalscoring option alongside fellow new signing, Florian Kamberi, and – international clearance permitting – both could make the squad for this weekend’s clash with the Addicks on Saturday.

Corbeanu is a Canadian international who scored on his Canada debut back in March of this year, before getting his second goal for his nation last month in the CONCACAF Gold Cup.