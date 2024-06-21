Sheffield Wednesday set to complete deal for former Premier League man

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A third summer signing is on the way for Sheffield Wednesday, with Yan Valery on the brink of finalising his switch.

The Star reported a few days ago that the Owls were eager to secure his signature before the end of the week, adding on Thursday that a medical had been booked in to take the transfer further along the line.

Now it’s understood that 25-year-old underwent a successful medical ahead of his move to Hillsborough, and an announcement of his arrival is imminent – adding to the future additions of both Ben Hamer and Max Lowe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unlike the other two, who will officially join on July 1st when their deals elsewhere expire, Valery will join immediately after terms were agreed between the Owls and his French club, Angers, making him the first permanent signing with a fee since last summer.

Danny Röhl will be pleased to be getting another new face in before the start of preseason next week, and the former Southampton man will give him fresh options down the right side of defence to go with the likes of Liam Palmer and Pol Valentin for the 2024/25 campaign.

Wednesday survived in the Championship on the final day last season after Röhl oversaw their great escape following their awful start to the season, and everyone is desperate to make sure that they have a better time of it in the German’s first full campaign as manager.