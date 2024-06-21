Sheffield Wednesday set to complete deal for former Premier League man
The Star reported a few days ago that the Owls were eager to secure his signature before the end of the week, adding on Thursday that a medical had been booked in to take the transfer further along the line.
Now it’s understood that 25-year-old underwent a successful medical ahead of his move to Hillsborough, and an announcement of his arrival is imminent – adding to the future additions of both Ben Hamer and Max Lowe.
Unlike the other two, who will officially join on July 1st when their deals elsewhere expire, Valery will join immediately after terms were agreed between the Owls and his French club, Angers, making him the first permanent signing with a fee since last summer.
Danny Röhl will be pleased to be getting another new face in before the start of preseason next week, and the former Southampton man will give him fresh options down the right side of defence to go with the likes of Liam Palmer and Pol Valentin for the 2024/25 campaign.
Wednesday survived in the Championship on the final day last season after Röhl oversaw their great escape following their awful start to the season, and everyone is desperate to make sure that they have a better time of it in the German’s first full campaign as manager.
The players are due back to begin preseason testing next Friday, with Owls in the Park taking place the following day on June 29th.
