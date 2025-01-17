Sheffield Wednesday set for talks with defender regarding possible Hillsborough transfer
The Star revealed earlier this week that the 27-year-old full back was in Sheffield as his contract with Japanese champions, Vissel Kobe, draws closer to an end, with his current club confirmed a couple of weeks ago that he was in negotiations over a potential move abroad.
Now it has been confirmed that he has been training with the Owls by manager, Danny Röhl, who admitted that he had made a good first impression since his arrival in S6, explaining that a meeting will soon take place to see if a deal can be done.
“Ryo was here the last three days,” he confirmed. “He will stay until tomorrow. And after that we’ll sit together and see what we can do. So far he’s trained really well, he was immediately open-minded - my team were welcoming as well.
“He’s showed some good things in training, but we have to speak, have communication and a meeting. Then we’ll have a final decision for what we can do.”
Hatsuse has played almost 200 games for Kobe since joining them in 2019, getting 29 assists and four goals as he played his part in helping them clinch two league titles and one Emperor's Cup trophy, and is looking for the next step in his career after a very successful spell in the J1 League over the last few years.
