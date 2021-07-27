Sheffield Wednesday set for major Port Vale fitness boost? But still no word on Josh Windass…

The Owls take on Port Vale at 7.30pm tonight as their preparations for the 2021/22 campaign draw to a close, with Darren Moore’s side facing Huddersfield Town on Sunday in the Carabao Cup.

Wednesday had a number of key players missing – due to illness and injury – for the trip to West Bromwich Albion, however they are set to be given a major fitness boost for this evening’s game after the cancellation of their friendly with Wrexham gave the absent Owls a bit of extra time to recover.

It remains to be seen whether the likes of Andre Green, Callum Paterson, Liam Palmer and Charles Hagan will be given the green light to feature against Vale, however they at least stand a chance of making it – unlike their teammate, Windass.

A hamstring injury that has ruled the attacker out for the start of the season has come as a major blow for the Owls in the build-up to what is set to be a tough campaign in League One, however at this point in time there has not been any official indication as to how long he faces out on the sidelines.

The timeline for a hamstring recovery depends on the severity of it, so it could be weeks out, or – at worst – maybe months. Only time will tell with regards to that.

With Windass the only player definitely out of tonight’s encounter, Moore is likely to field his strongest possible side and give fans an indication of how they might line up when it comes to a return to competitive football – and Jack Hunt is likely to make his first appearance back in blue and white as part of that.

Liam Palmer and Andre Green could return for Sheffield Wednesday tomorrow. (via @SWFC)