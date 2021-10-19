Adeniran was missing for the Owls as they went up against AFC Wimbledon over the weekend, and Darren Moore explained afterwards that he’d had a bit of a muscle spasm that they didn’t want to risk making worse.

Wednesday were 2-0 up going into the final 25 minutes of the tie at Plough Lane, but somehow managed to throw their lead away after conceding another late goal that cost them two points – Adeniran may feel like he could have made the difference if he’d been available on the day, but he could now return at Abbey Stadium.

When asked about the midfielder over the weekend, Moore said, “Dennis will be fine for Tuesday. It was just a small muscular problem but he’ll be back in training on Monday… He had a little muscle spasm and wasn’t available.”

But while Adeniran is thought to be back in contention, only time will tell whether he’s deemed fit enough to get straight back into action against the U’s as the Owls look to try and climb back up into the Play-Off places after their missed opportunity on Saturday afternoon.

In other injury news, Sam Hutchinson and Lewis Gibson are expected to miss out this evening once again with their respective injuries, while Josh Windass and Massimo Luongo are continuing with their recovery after long-term knocks.