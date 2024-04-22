Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Owls face the Baggies on Saturday afternoon in their final home game of the 2023/24 season, and at the time of reporting no seats remain available as fans fill up the spots at their Hillsborough home.

Supporters, buoyed by the huge 3-1 win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend, are maintaining hope that they could retain their place in the Championship for next season, and over 30,000 will be present at the weekend to cheer them on in the penultimate match of the campaign.

WBA were given 2,400 tickets for the top tier of the Leppings Lane end as they continue their pursuit of a play-off spot, but it remains to be seen what will happen with the bottom - however in the past Wednesday have opened it up to home supporters. Fans of the Owls will be hoping to see that happen again, as will manager, Danny Röhl.

Speaking about the fans after their incredible efforts at Blackburn, the Owls boss said, “To have these kind of numbers is incredible. I said after the Middlesbrough game, these fans are Premier League, and today you see why once more.

Join our Whatsapp channel for your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media “They deserve everything. I can only say thank you. But the job is not done yet. We are out of the danger places but the hard work is staying there... But thank you to all the fans today who turned an away game into a home game.”