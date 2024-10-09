Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The city of Sheffield has been rocked by the tragic death of Sheffield United hero George Baldock at the age of just 31.

Adopted Blade Baldock spent seven years at Bramall Lane, making 219 appearances for the club after signing from MK Dons in 2017 and achieving promotion to the Premier League two years later. He left the club over the summer to join Greek side Panathinaikos. Baldock’s tragic death has been confirmed by Sheffield United.

Baldock - father to a young family - was a Greece international, qualifying for the nation through the birthplace of his grandfather, and made 12 appearances at senior level. He also represented a number of clubs on loan including Northampton Town and Oxford United.

A short Wednesday statement posted on social media read: “Absolutely heartbreaking news. Our sincere condolences are with George’s family, friends and former colleagues on and off the pitch at Sheffield United. RIP George.” Wednesday are one of dozens of clubs to have sent messages of tribute to United. The news has also been met with an outpouring of condolence from Owls fans on social media.

Police in Athens are conducting an investigation, with reports from Greece stating Baldock was found in the swimming pool of his villa. He was not included in the Greece squad for Thursday’s Nations League game against England. Greece football authorities have requested they wear black armbands for the match.

A Sheffield United statement read: “Sheffield United Football Club is shocked and extremely saddened to learn of the passing of former player, George Baldock. The defender left the club in the summer after seven years at Bramall Lane and was extremely popular with supporters, staff and team-mates who pulled on a red and white shirt alongside him. The sincere condolences of everyone associated with Sheffield United are extended to George’s family and friends.”

A statement from the Greek Super League read: “The entire Super League football family expresses its deep sorrow for the untimely loss of Panathinaikos and our national team footballer, George Baldock, and extends its deepest condolences to his family and loved ones.”