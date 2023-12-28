Sheffield Wednesday boss clear on where his side are selling themselves short

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

That was one of the summations of Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl after his side ran out 2-0 losers at Coventry City in midweek. After a first half that saw Coventry City take the ascendancy - partly by Wednesday's plan of sitting deep to hit on the counter, the German claimed - the Owls were able to grow into the game in a far more even second half but were undone by two good finishes by Japanese international Tatsuhiro Sakamoto.

Wednesday had chances of their own to equalise in that second half but were unable to take them, leaving Owls fans cursing a familiar story of near-misses and lapses at the other end of the pitch.

In terms of goal scored against the quality of chances created, Wednesday's 'xG v actual goals' of -0.19 presents them as the third most wasteful team in the division, with only QPR (-0.21) and Sunderland (-0.39) having a bigger discrepancy. In terms of 'expected points' based on the quality of chances created and conceded, Wyscout have Wednesday on 27.9 points, nearly four wins better than their current tally of 16.

Speaking after the Coventry defeat, Röhl told BBC Sheffield: "When you look to the 2-0 for the opponent, they have great movement, well organised shooting. This is the quality in this case. We had three times a moment to finish the action and we are not able to do this.