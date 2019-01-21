Sheffield Wednesday sell out ticket allocation for FA Cup fourth round tie at Chelsea

Sheffield Wednesday will take on holders Chelsea in the FA Cup with a full away support of over 5,000 fans when they play their fourth round tie at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Owls have sold out their 5,917 ticket allocation for the tie in the first meeting between the sides since April 2000.

Wednesday booked their trip to the Premier League giants with a 1-0 win over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road in their third round replay after a 0-0 stalemate at Hillsborough in the first leg.

Chelsea advanced to the next stage of the competition after a 2-0 win over Championship Nottingham Forest in the last round.

The 6pm kick off on Sunday will be Wednesday’s first trip to Stamford Bridge since December 1999.