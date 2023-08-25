Sheffield Wednesday sell out hefty Leeds United allocation days before general sale

Sheffield Wednesday have sold out their biggest away allocation at Leeds United for years - doing so long before they hit general sale.

Wednesday and Leeds will face off early next month as they two old rivals lock horns for the first time since 2020, and Wednesdayites have been given almost 3,000 spaces for the fixture at Elland Road.

The allocation of 2,916 is nearly 300 more than their last visit - a 2-0 win over three years ago - and is expected to sell out long before they make general sale on August 30th.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday have had a mixed bag in terms of results at Elland Road in recent years, with three defeats, three draws and two wins in their last eight visits - and they’ll certainly be hoping to level those stats out when they make the short trip on September 2nd.

Over 36,400 people attended the last meeting between the two sides when Jacob Murphy and Atdhe Nuhiu got the goals, and a bumper crowd is expected once more as they go head to head in the Championship once again.

Though the news of the amount of tickets available was positive, the fact that adults had to pay £47 for their ticket was not be so well received - it didn’t stop them selling out rapidly, though, following the beginning of sales on Thursday.

A statement from Wednesday on Friday read, “The Owls’ ticket allocation for our Championship visit to Leeds on Saturday 2 September has sold out... We received 2,916 tickets for the derby contest at Elland Road. Wednesdayites can request a place on the reserve list in the event of any late ticket returns.”