Some thought that ticket sales would be affected by the changes made to the fixture in order for it to be broadcast, but after their initial allocation was sold out it has now been confirmed that Wednesdayites have snapped up the other 3,000 that were made available - despite them only going on sale today.

The club said on their official website, “Sunday lunchtime, live on Sky Sports, 4,000 initial allocation and more if required… Incredibly, Wednesday will take the maximum capacity of 7,000 fans over the Pennines to Ewood Park next week! The Owls face Blackburn on Sunday 21 April (12:30pm) and our entire allocation has sold.

“It’s sure to be a terrific atmosphere with such an immense following and will no doubt provide a major boost to Danny Röhl’s troops!”