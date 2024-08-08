Sheffield Wednesday sell-out confirmed as Owls fans continue ticket trend

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Aug 2024
Sheffield Wednesday fans have kept up their ticket trend of recent years by selling out their first away allocation of the season.

Wednesday were given 2,286 tickets for their game against Hull City in the Carabao Cup next week, a game which marks their first venture away from Hillsborough for 2024/25 after their opening Championship fixture with Plymouth Argyle.

The game is being televised by Sky Football, and with it taking place on a midweek evening some may have wondered how big the uptake would be from Wednesdayites - but true to form they’ve done what they so often do and sold out. They didn’t even make it to general sale, which was meant to get underway this afternoon.

A statement from the club today read, “Tickets for our trip to Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup have sold out. The Owls head to the MKM Stadium on Wednesday 14 August (7:45pm). Our full allocation of 2,286 tickets have been snapped up. Thank you as ever for your fantastic support!”

Wednesday fans are expected to travel in their numbers once again this season as they watch Danny Röhl’s side try to better last season’s efforts that saw them locked in a relegation scrap, and there is plenty of optimism within the fanbase that they could even make a push higher up the table if things go their way.

Fans will have to wait until the trip to Millwall on August 31st for the first 3pm of the campaign given that fixtures have been moved for TV, with their first four games taking place at 4pm, 7.45pm, 12pm and 8pm.

