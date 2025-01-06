Sheffield Wednesday sell-out confirmed as club explains home fan knock-on effect
It’s nothing new for Wednesdayites, selling out away ends, as supporters have travelled up and down the country to support their team, and it’ll be the same on January 11th when they head over to face the Sky Blues with almost 5,000 of their owns fans after the Owls confirmed that their allocation had all been taken up.
A knock-on effect of Wednesday requesting the full allocation is that Coventry will not have as many seats available for the home fans, and the home side have discounted tickets to £13 for adults for Saturday evening’s fixture.
A piece on the Coventry website read, “Tickets are on General Sale for Coventry City’s Emirates FA Cup Third Round tie against Sheffield Wednesday... The Sky Blues face The Owls on Saturday 11th January, with a 6pm kick-off for the match at the Coventry Building Society Arena.
“1987 winners City will be looking for another exciting cup story, having gone on a fairytale run to the Semi-Final last season. Tickets went on priority sale to Season Ticket holders at the end of December, before going on General Sale. Season Ticket holder seats were released at this time too.
“Due to Sheffield Wednesday requesting their full allocation, which is higher for FA Cup games than league fixtures, Sky Blues fans will not be in the South Stand.”
Wednesday have played Coventry five times since Boxing Day 2023 - including two fixtures in this competition last year - but have won only one. They’ll now be hoping for a repeat of that result, from October 2024, when they meet at the CBS Arena this weekend.
