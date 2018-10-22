Sheffield Wednesday seek to put record straight against Queens Park Rangers

Sheffield Wednesday are out to make amends for their 4-2 thumping at Queens Park Rangers back in April when they take on the R's tonight.

QPR raced into a three-goal lead after quarter of an hour when the two clubs last met at Loftus Road as the R's inflicted a heavy defeat on Jos Luhukay's team.

Adam Reach is in good form for Sheffield Wednesday

Fernando Forestieri and Atdhe Nuhiu registered in the second half but it was one of the worst performances of Luhukay's nine-month reign.

Midfielder Adam Reach told The Star: "We had a very difficult evening last year but we have set some things right this year.

"We had a difficult game at Bristol City last year but we went down there and won this time around.

"We can take inspiration from Bristol.

Jos Luhukay during Sheffield Wednesday's defeat to Middlesbrough. Picture: Steve Ellis

"Although we have the same core of players as last season, we don't go into a game thinking 'oh, we lost here and there last season.'

"You use it as motivation to say 'right, we will put it right and put the record straight and will win.'"

Wednesday head to the capital on the back of a narrow loss to Championship leaders Middlesbrough.

But the Owls have recovered from their last three defeats by winning their next match and Reach is confident the team will bounce back when they lock horns with QPR.

He said: "I think we are in a good place. We have only lost two games in 10 matches.

"We know QPR will be a tough game and they will start with a fast tempo.

"But we have been good away from home for the majority of the season. We have had a few blips but we have been good.

"We have got the balance of dominating possession but also knowing we have to dig deep and maybe not play such nice football at times.

"We have done well. Whatever team the manager picks on Tuesday will be focused and ready to go."

The R’s, now managed by former England boss Steve McClaren, are just two points and five adrift of the Owls in the standings following a three-match unbeaten run.

"The team has changed a little from last year," acknowledged Luhukay. "There are four or five players new in the first team.

"They have a new coach. They struggled at the beginning of the season but in the last period they have found a positive way. They have a team with a good philosophy. It will be hard work for us to come to three points."

Luhukay does not fondly recall the last meeting.

He said: "It is in the past but not so long ago.

"We were 3-0 down after 15 minutes last season and we didn't know what was happening. We must do it better this time. We must have better consistency in the beginning of the game."

He has told his players to keep a close eye on QPR dangerman Luke Freeman.

"Freeman is a fantastic player for them," said Luhukay, who will be without Sam Winnall for a couple of weeks after the striker picked up a hamstring injury in Saturday's development match at Hull City. "He has a very good left foot.

"He is responsible for every set piece. We know that from last season so we must have very good focus when he is on the ball but also when he takes set pieces.

"QPR scored two times from set pieces last Saturday (against Ipswich) so we know what to expect."

After conceding two sloppy second half goals versus Boro, Luhukay's side remain the only side in the Championship yet to keep a clean sheet this season.

When asked it is beginning to affect his team, Luhukay said: "I don't know. I don't think so.

"We have only lost two times in the last 10 games. I think it is more of a problem when you are losing games or you give away a lot of goals.

"It is always close when we lose games. It was the same last Friday and a couple of weeks ago in Nottingham.

"We must try to be more consistent (defensively). When we have that, hopefully we can play with clean sheets."

Things are ever-changing in the second-tier. It is a competitive, unpredictable division, with only eight points separating table-topping Boro and 16th-placed QPR.

Luhukay, who is contemplating handing recalls to Daniel Pudil, Josh Onomah and Atdhe Nuhiu, said: "It is very difficult in this league to always have 100 per cent stability or balance.

"Every week you see the results. Everyone can beat each other. Every game you must have team spirit to come to the best result that you can and that's what we try.”

Tonight’s clash comes too soon for Sam Hutchinson, although the defensive midfielder is back in full training after recovering from injury.