Sheffield Wednesday season ticket sales confirmed – club not ‘blacklisted’ amid PayPal concerns
and live on Freeview channel 276
Wednesdayites are still unsure what division they will be in next season, and with high prices there has been concern over how many people would commit to buying a seat for the 2024/25 campaign.
However in minutes released from Supporters Engagement Panel meeting last month it has been confirmed that more than 13,000 had been sold as of early March despite the uncertainty around whether it’ll be for the Championship or League One, which is around 5,000 off what was sold by the time the current campaign got underway.
The minutes also detailed the conversation had between supporters and the club with regards the decision to use PayPal as the method of payment for supporters, and they also insisted that they had not been ‘blacklisted’ by other providers.
As published on the club’s official website: “Alastair Wilson (General Manager) said that PayPal opens up a range of options for supporters and confirmed that payments can be made via debit or credit card in exactly the same way as via Worldpay. The guest option means that opening a PayPal account is not necessary.
“AW explained the decision to move to an online-only provider aligns the club to the modern digital age and cited the sale of over 40,000 tickets for the Wembley play-off final last May as a key example. All tickets were sold exclusively online in a limited period of time and the process was successful and seamless.
“Sales for Season Tickets are facilitated in the same way, with a simple step-by-step guide on how to renew within the FAQs. AW continued by saying the club will look to sell certain products online only moving forward. He said fees had reduced significantly by using PayPal from around three years ago, there are no additional benefits to the club, more the supporters, particularly those eligible to pay for their Season Ticket over three instalments interest free. No other provider could offer a similar benefit to our supporters.
“AW said that after due diligence, PayPal was the most compelling option for both the club and supporters and 2 confirmed that the club are not ‘blacklisted’ so to prevent other providers offering their services. TB said that across the entertainment industry, an overwhelming number of transactions for tickets are online only. He said there have been very few issues with any supporter unable to make their purchase and stressed that help was on hand, in person or by telephone or email, to anyone experiencing problems. “