Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, may get a chance to make his international debut next month after his first Zimbabwe call-up.

ZIFA’s Head of Global and Diaspora Initiatives, Marshall Gore, confirmed recently that they were in the process of finalising a passport for the 19-year-old, and it would appear that they’ve now been successful on that front.

“Exciting News!” Gore said on Facebook. “We’re thrilled to announce that Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire has officially committed to represent Zimbabwe at international level! I had the pleasure of meeting Sean and his father this week at the Zimbabwe Embassy to kick-start his passport application. Sean was among the talented players engaged by Coach Michael Nees during the UK tour.

“A big thank you to the Fusire family for their support and to the Embassy staff for the warm welcome and assistance throughout the process. Welcome to the Warriors family, Sean!”

Sean Fusire is in good company

The talented teenager impressed towards the end of his loan spell with Carlisle United last season, and is highly-rated by Danny Röhl and the other coaches at Middlewood Road. Despite his age he’d already caught the attention of international scouts, too, and he’s now been given his maiden Warriors call-up alongside Premier League and Ligue 1 players.

The full squad is as follows -

Goalkeepers: Washington Arubi (Marumo Gallants), Elvis Chipezese (Magesi), Marley Tavaziva (Brentford)

Defenders: Teenage Hadebe (Cincinnati), Gerald Takwara (Al Minaa SC), Munashe Gabananga (FC Copenhagen), Isheanesu Mauchi (Simba Bhora), Peter Muduhwa (Scottland), Godknows Murwira (Scottland), Emmanuel Jalai (Dynamos)

Midfielders: Mthokozisi Msebe (Scottland), Khama Billiat (Scottland), Richaro Hachiro (Ngezi Platinum), Jonah Fabisch (FC Aue), Bill Antonio (K.V. Mechelen), Donald Mudadi (Simba Bhora), Sean Fusire (Sheffield Wednesday), Daniel Msendami (Marumo Gallants)

Forwards: Prince Dube (Young Africans), Tawanda Maswanhise (Motherwell), Walter Musona (Scottland), Tawanda Macheke (Telone FC), Tino Kadewere (Nantes)

The Warriors will play a friendly against Burkina Faso on June 6th before taking on Niger four days later on the 10th, with both fixtures set to take place in Casablanca, Morocco.

