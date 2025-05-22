'Exciting!' - Sheffield Wednesday midfielder makes big international decision

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, could be gracing the international stage in the not-so-distant future.

The talented 19-year-old, who spent the second half of the 2024/25 season out on loan with Carlisle United, has been earmarked as one to watch for the future at Hillsborough, and it appears that he’s also caught the eye outside of British shores.

It has been confirmed that the teenager is on the radar of Zimbabwe’s national team as they look to get him on board for manager, Michael Nees, and ZIFA’s Head of Global and Diaspora Initiatives, Marshall Gore, has confirmed the good news about his international future.

Gore met with the Owls midfielder and his family at the Zimbabwe Embassy in London, explaining that the process of acquiring a passport is now underway, after which Fusire will be able turn out for the Warriors.

Sean Fusire set for international call

“Exciting News!” he said on Facebook. “We’re thrilled to announce that Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Sean Fusire has officially committed to represent Zimbabwe at international level! I had the pleasure of meeting Sean and his father this week at the Zimbabwe Embassy to kick-start his passport application. Sean was among the talented players engaged by Coach Michael Nees during the UK tour.

“A big thank you to the Fusire family for their support and to the Embassy staff for the warm welcome and assistance throughout the process. Welcome to the Warriors family, Sean!”

Fusire has played six times at senior level for Wednesday since being promoted up out of the academy, going on to make 14 appearances for the Cumbrians this season in what was a trying campaign. Now, with another first team preseason ahead of him and the prospect of international football on the horizon, there’s plenty of reason for him to be excited.