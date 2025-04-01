Sheffield Wednesday man scoops award but midfielder dealt cruel blow after being brought back in from the cold
Reed, who turned 22 last month, joined the Seadogs in February as he teamed up with another young Owl, Mackenzie Maltby, in the National League North. He’s gone on to play nine times for Jonathan Greening’s side, scoring twice, and this week it was confirmed that he’d been voted as the club’s Player of the Month for March.
The former Brighouse Town defender started six of their seven NLN matches as they managed to put together a four-game run without conceding, however he only made the bench over the weekend as their run came to an end with a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Brackley Town. He’ll be hoping to be back in the mix again when they face Marine FC on Saturday.
Sean Fusire back in from the cold
Elsewhere, Sean Fusire has managed to fight his way back into the fold at Carlisle United, with Mark Hughes finally handing him a start on Tuesday night. But sadly things didn’t go to plan.
The 19-year-old had been left out of the squad completely following Hughes’ arrival at the club, but against Bromley late last month it was decided that he should return to the matchday squad.
A short cameo against MK Dons was praised as they drew 2-2 and earned him another substitute appearance in the 3-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers - that has now been followed up with a start close to home away at Chesterfield in League Two.
Unfortunately the academy graduate had to be taken off just before the half-hour mark after receiving treatment on the sidelines, and it was deemed that he couldn’t continue. To make matters worse, his replacement, Elliot Embleton, was sent off just 10 minutes later. They remain rooted to the bottom of the table after a 2-1 defeat, with relegation looking more and more likely
