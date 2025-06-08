Sheffield Wednesday midfielder makes full international debut - how four others fared

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 8th Jun 2025, 07:00 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, made his first international outing this weekend as he took to the field for Zimbabwe.

The 20-year-old is one of five Wednesday players out on international duty at the moment, with the Owls’ seeing their players playing in two different continents.

Fusire got his first runout for the Warriors in Morocco as they lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso, with the academy graduate coming on for the final half an hour or so after the damage had been done. He should get another chance to show Michael Nees what he has in his locker when they take on Niger next week in another friendly.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s internationals in action

Meanwhile, there were more minutes for Pierce Charles as he came on for the second half of a 2-1 Northern Ireland defeat at the hands of Denmark, however he was unable to stop Christian Eriksen from scoring a close-range winner as the Danes went on to claim victory in the friendly encounter. He’ll be hoping to start on Tuesday night when they play host to Iceland.

Elsewhere, Yan Valery got another 90 minutes under his belt for Tunisia as they took on Morocco, but things didn’t go their way as they were beaten 2-0 in a game that saw Champions League winner, Achraf Hakimi, open the scoring, and the Tunisians finish the game with 10 men. They were due to face Zambia next week, but that game has now been cancelled due to a player boycott from Chipolopolo’s players.

Dropping down from senior level, both Gabriel Otegbayo and Killian Barrett were unused substitutes for Republic of Ireland’s U21s as they took on Croatia, a game they went on to lose 2-1. ROI’s U21s take on Qatar’s U23s on Tuesday, and both Otegbayo and Barrett will be eager to force their way into Jim Crawford’s side for that one.

Watch every episode of All Wednesday with Joe Crann - interviews, opinion and insight on the Owls every week, on demand on Shots TV here

Related topics:Northern IrelandRepublic of Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice