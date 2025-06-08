Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, made his first international outing this weekend as he took to the field for Zimbabwe.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 20-year-old is one of five Wednesday players out on international duty at the moment, with the Owls’ seeing their players playing in two different continents.

Fusire got his first runout for the Warriors in Morocco as they lost 2-0 to Burkina Faso, with the academy graduate coming on for the final half an hour or so after the damage had been done. He should get another chance to show Michael Nees what he has in his locker when they take on Niger next week in another friendly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield Wednesday’s internationals in action

Meanwhile, there were more minutes for Pierce Charles as he came on for the second half of a 2-1 Northern Ireland defeat at the hands of Denmark, however he was unable to stop Christian Eriksen from scoring a close-range winner as the Danes went on to claim victory in the friendly encounter. He’ll be hoping to start on Tuesday night when they play host to Iceland.

Elsewhere, Yan Valery got another 90 minutes under his belt for Tunisia as they took on Morocco, but things didn’t go their way as they were beaten 2-0 in a game that saw Champions League winner, Achraf Hakimi, open the scoring, and the Tunisians finish the game with 10 men. They were due to face Zambia next week, but that game has now been cancelled due to a player boycott from Chipolopolo’s players.

Dropping down from senior level, both Gabriel Otegbayo and Killian Barrett were unused substitutes for Republic of Ireland’s U21s as they took on Croatia, a game they went on to lose 2-1. ROI’s U21s take on Qatar’s U23s on Tuesday, and both Otegbayo and Barrett will be eager to force their way into Jim Crawford’s side for that one.