Tuesday night should have been an exciting one for Sheffield Wednesday’s Sean Fusire, but the youngster was instead left frustrated at Carlisle United.

The 19-year-old Owl has had a difficult time on loan with the Cumbrians, with Mark Hughes opting not to use him at all on many occasions since he took over as manager, often leaving him out of the squad completely.

Sheffield Wednesday’s Sean Fusire out on loan with Carlisle United. | Jonathan Gawthorpe

But patience and hard work has paid off for the teenager, and in recent games he’s worked his way back into the mix, getting increasing time on the field as a substitute in the games against MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers. His efforts were then rewarded with a starting berth away at Chesterfield this week, but things certainly didn’t go as hoped for the young Wednesday academy graduate.

A collision saw Fusire end up with a bloody nose, and despite attempts to stop the bleeding he was deemed unable to continue the game, ultimately being replaced by Elliot Embleton with just half an hour gone at the SMH Group Stadium. And the Manchester United legend admitted being disappointed for the on-loan Owl.

He’ll be alright for the weekend

“With Sean he had a really bad nosebleed and we couldn’t stop it,” he told the club’s YouTube channel, before going on to say, “It was an opportunity for him, he was starting the game, and he’s looked really good in training. But he didn’t really get started in the game after getting the bang on the nose, and we couldn’t stop it. He’ll be alright for the weekend, though, and he’ll get more opportunities.”

Things went from bad to worse for Carlisle as the game went on, too. Fusire’s replacement, Embleton, was shown a straight red only 10 minutes after taking to the field, and their captain, Sam Lavelle, was forced out with an injury as the first half came to a close. They went on to lose 2-1, a result that keeps them rooted to the bottom of the League Two table.

Next up for Hughes’ side is a visit from Newport County on Saturday afternoon, and Fusire will be hoping that he can retain his place in the XI at Brunton Park - and hopefully stay on the field a bit longer this time around.

