Sheffield Wednesday youngster Sean Fusire has turned his loan stint with Carlisle United around - and is earning rave reviews for his efforts.

From a near-hopeless position, the Cumbrian outfit have kept their League Two survival hopes alive with three consecutive victories, the latest of which coming in dramatic fashion as they beat table-toppers Port Vale 3-2. Fusire played 84 minutes of the coupon-buster, producing his first senior assist for Georgie Kelly’s opener.

Having initially been left out of Mark Hughes’ plans and sitting out six consecutive matchday squads, the midfielder has battled back to feature in six in a row. Carlisle fans have taken to him in a big way over recent weeks - the Us have won every match he’s started this year - with the club’s social media account playfully replying ‘Aye, he’s mint’ to a Wednesdayite enquiry as to his progress.

“I think he's just got to grips with going out on loan,” said Manchester United playing legend Hughes when asked on Fusire’s emergence into the side. “I think sometimes it can be difficult initially, because you come from a different environment and I think sometimes the expectation from loan players is that they'll go straight in the team and play week in, week out which isn't the case. You've still got to earn your place and warrant the place in the team.

“I think initially he maybe didn't quite grasp that it wasn't a given that he was going to play game time, but he's got his head around that and he's well liked within the group.

“He's got some good relationships with the playing staff and he's well thought of – and he's a good player. I think people are seeing that. His training level, after initially being disappointed that he was out of the team, has gone way up so that's why he's in the team.”

With only three matches remaining in the EFL campaign Carlisle remain four points short of Tranmere Rovers over the safety line but are the form team in the survival battle. Focus will soon enough turn to Fusire’s return to Wednesday, where he’s set to take a place in their pre-season programme hoping to do enough to earn his way into their plans.

“He is sometimes here at the training ground and Neil is looking at him, at the details,” Röhl said. “We have the conversations. A first loan could always be difficult and this is his experience. When he has a good pre-season he could be a good player as well.

“You can count now how many young players you have and it could be that next year you have six, seven, eight young players from your own academy with good signs. This is a good step forward to bring the age down because the football that I want to play, you need physical, strong players and this is sometimes about the age.”

