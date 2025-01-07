Sheffield Wednesday midfielder completes temporary Owls exit - set for big battle

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Sean Fusire, has completed a loan move to Carlisle United for the remainder of the season.

The Star reported recently that the 19-year-old was of interest to the Cumbrians as they look to try and fend off relegation this season, and now it has been confirmed that he has finalised a move up north in search of regular first team minutes.

A statement from the League Two outfit today read, “Carlisle United Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of midfielder Sean Fusire on loan from Sheffield Wednesday until the end of the season.

“Fusire, 19, has spent his entire career at Sheffield Wednesday and has made six appearances for their first team. This season, he’s made four starts in the Carabao Cup, including a trip to Premier League side Brentford. Fusire made his debut in February 2023, when he played 70 minutes in The Owls’ FA Cup tie with Fleetwood Town... Sean will wear the number 45 shirt during his stay at Brunton Park.”

Carlisle are currently bottom of the table after a difficult first half of the season, but with a host of new signings coming through the door - and reportedly talks to sign former Owl, Adam Reach - they will be hoping that they can start to try and close the gap on the likes of Morecamba, Swindon Town and Harrogate Town in the coming months.

Fusire could get his debut for the club this coming weekend when they play host to MK Dons at Brunton Park, and the talented teen will be out to make a good first impression on the fans and new manager, Mike Williamson.