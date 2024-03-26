Promising sign for Sheffield Wednesday starlet who impressed Darren Moore at 17

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sean Fusire burst onto the scene in February last year when he made his senior debut for the Owls in an FA Cup defeat at Fleetwood Town. Then just 17, he starred at wing-back in the clash and earned rave reviews from then-manager Darren Moore, who drafted him into first team training for the remainder of their promotion-winning campaign alongside Adam Adetoro and Rio Shipston.

Much is thought of Fusire behind the scenes at Middlewood Road and so it came as a blow that in November he was ruled out for the majority of the season having undertaken surgery on a hernia. The Star reported that a target had been set to get him fit and ready to play a key role in the final weeks of the Owls under-21s' promotion push.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And while no updated return timescale has been given, it seems Fusire is in the midst of a step-up in his recovery. The youngster was seen completing running tasks alongside teammate Devlan Moses during Wednesday under-21s' comfortable 3-1 win over QPR on Friday and looked in good spirits.

Speaking at the time of his debut, ex-Owls boss Moore said: "His performances have been excellent and I thought he could step up. The 65 minutes he did show? He can be really, really pleased with his performance.