Sheffield Wednesday: Scoring is the most important thing for us now insists Luhukay

He may be keen on defensive organisation but Jos Luhukay insists scoring goals is the most important thing Sheffield Wednesday can do today against Birmingham City.

Wednesday have yet to concede a Championship goal under their new manager which has helped them earn notable points against Sheffield United, Cardiff City and latterly, Middlesbrough.

But now Luhukay says the Owls must build on that by consistently creating chances and score goals after failing to score in any of their league games under him to date.

"You must always have good defending and we must also try to have a lot of chances," he said.

"That is not easy but in the last home games we have a lot of chances against Cardiff. We did not have a lot against Reading but we scored three goals.

"When we have the chances, we can score.

"The first thing tomorrow is that we have good defending, second is create chances and then, it is most important, we score goals."

After opening his Owls tenure with a trio of Championship matches against sides with designs on promotion, Luhukay will now guide them into a double header with clubs below them in the table.

But he would not go as far to say their clash with 20th placed Birmingham on Saturday is 'must win.'

He said:

"In football you cannot speak about what you must.

"We can try and give our best.

"The last games give us confidence as a team and we go into this game with a good feeling.

"We have a home game, we need the fans.

"Birmingham also have had not so easy a season and they also need the points to reach a better position in the league.

"We must also try to win this game tomorrow so we can get more away from the positions behind us.

"For the league and for us, and also for Birmingham, it is an important game I think."