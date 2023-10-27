Sheffield Wednesday say it’s ‘difficult’ to know when injured man will return after setback
Sheffield Wednesday manager, Danny Röhl, doesn’t know when Juan Delgado will return.
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 30-year-old joined the Owls in the summer and became a regular feature under Xisco, but he suffered a blow earlier this month after it was confirmed that he’d had to undergo surgery that would keep him out of the Chilean national team fixtures.
Chile’s FA confirmed that he’d had an operation on his hip, and the Owls explained that he would be returning to go through his rehabilitation programme at Middlewood Road in his quest for recovery. He’s now back at S6 to do exactly that.
But whether it will be weeks or months before he’s able to get back in contention for a return to action remains to be seen, with his manager admitting that they’re not sure at this point in time.
“At the moment it’s difficult to say when he is back,” Röhl told The Star. “He needs time now for his recovery, and then we will see how long it takes.”
Wednesday are back in action on Sunday as they host Rotherham United in a huge fixture at Hillsborough, with a first win of the season on the agenda.