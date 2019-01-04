Sheffield Wednesday: Sam Winnall says new boss Steve Bruce can help Owls return to the Premier League

Sam Winnall believes Steve Bruce can achieve a record-breaking fifth promotion to the top flight with Sheffield Wednesday.

Bruce was named as the new Owls' boss this week but isn't due to start work at Hillsborough until February 1.

Back in first team action Owls Sam Winnall makes his presence felt ......Pic Steve Ellis

Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence, trusted coaches of Bruce's, will deputise until the manager's arrival.

Winnall believes that Bruce, who led both Birmingham and Hull to the Premier League on two occasions each, can overtake Neil Warnock and achieve a fifth elevation during his time at S6.

Click here to read more Owls’ news from the Star

"We want to go back to the Premier League and, hopefully, the gaffer will help us get there," said Winnall.

Aston Villa manager Steve Bruce during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madjeski Stadium, Reading. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Tuesday August 15, 2017. See PA story SOCCER Reading. Photo credit should read: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire. RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

"His experience speaks for itself. Not just me but all the team, we would love to be that fifth promotion.

"A manager with that level of experience can only be good for the squad and the team.

"His credentials at this level speaks for itself. We have to work as hard as we can to be the fifth (promotion).

"The gaffer knows the league inside out."

Bruce met briefly with the squad on Wednesday and Winnall, who has battled back from almost a year of injury hell, says he is looking forward to a new era now that he is over his injury concerns.

“Steve Bruce will hit the ground running on February 1”

His message on Wednesday was all about having a clean slate," Winnall added.

"(He spoke about) how everyone starts at zero. Every shirt is up for grabs.

"That is what you want to hear as players when a new manager comes in.

"He knows the squad, this league and what we are capable of.

"The gaffer wants us to look forward. And to look up the table, rather than behind us or dwell on what has already happened."