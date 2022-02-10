The Sunday clash sees two teams bang in form go head-to-head, with Wednesday looking to record five wins on the spin.

The Millers arrive with that record already accomplished having also not conceded in five matches. They sit top of the table by nine points over Wigan Athletic, though the Latics have three matches in hand.

Much has been made of the injuries in the Wednesday squad this season, particularly during their current manic run of fixtures.

But the Owls would achieve season-best form with a win over Paul Warne’s side, with skipper Barry Bannan having commented that the nature of their most recent injury crisis may well have brought benefits in that it has pulled the squad closer together.

One key player at current is Sam Hutchinson, who together with Jordan Storey and Liam Palmer has kept opposition attacks at bay in recent weeks.

His is a name never far from supporter conversations around injury concern, especially given his long lay-off earlier this season, but told media last month he feels robust enough to tackle what lies ahead.

Speaking after Tuesday evening’s win over Wigan, Owls boss Darren Moore explained a little on player recovery between matches and said he had no qualms over Hutchinson’s ability to keep battling on.

Conversations are understood to be being had on a daily basis between players, management and medical staff over how best to manage each individual.

“He’s fine,”Moore said. “He’s enjoying playing and his football. It’s all about recovery now. The boys are in there now and have started their recovery already.

“We’re doing stuff with them now to turn them around and make sure that they’re recovering in time to go again on Sunday.

“That’s where we are and it’s about trying to maintain that within the group of players we have.

“Hutch is in good form. There are one or two alongside him that are in good form as well and long may that continue.